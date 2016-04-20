Prince William Says the Royals Are a Typical "Normal Family"

Not even Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday could break her habit of famously not doing interviews. Still, in honor of her big day, her children and grandchildren shared their fondest thoughts about her, themselves, and the rest of the royal family in a sit-down with the BBC and other outlets.

Take a peek at the five things we learned about the royal family:

1. The Royal Family Is Just Like Us: "Within our family unit, we are a normal family," Prince William told the BBC, adding, "I love my children in the same way any father does, and I hope George loves me the same way any son does to his father. We are very normal in that sense."

2. Grandma who? Prince Harry calls The Queen "Boss": "I still view her more as the Queen than my grandmother," Prince Harry recently told Radio Times. "You have this huge amount of respect for your boss and I always view her as my boss, but occasionally as a grandmother."

3. Prince William has yet to tell little Prince George he will be king someday: He is only two, after all. "There will be a time and place to bring George up and understand how he fits in the world." Prince William said about his son, who turns three in July. "Right now it's just a case of keeping a secure and stable environment and showing him as much love as I can as a father."

4. Prince William thinks about what it will be like to be king: "It occupies a lot of my thinking space as to how on earth you'd develop into something modern in today's world," he told the BBC, but he tries not to let those thoughts consume him. William added, "It means my family have moved on and I don't want that".