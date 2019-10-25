The Royal Family Is Hiring a Personal Assistant

Time to update your résumé and CV, because a one-of-a-kind job just got posted online. According to the Royal Household's LinkedIn account, Queen Elizabeth is looking for a set of personal assistants, meaning anyone with the ability to pad a résumé has the chance to be in the same rarified air as the royal family.

The official job listing has all the details and responsibilities, which rattle off like a pretty standard job post: "prioritize and manage multiple requests, coordinate diaries, meetings, and appointments, alongside complex travel arrangements and correspondence management" for members of the Royal Family. The perfect candidate will have prior experience as a personal assistant, exceptional communication skills, a knack for juggling schedules, and "excellent drafting skills and attention to detail." The last requirement may be the hardest: "remaining calm and organised even when under pressure". That means no freaking out when you're in the presence of the actual Queen of England and her usual posse: Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the Sussexes.

It's not the first time that Buckingham Palace has turned to LinkedIn for some royal recruiting. Earlier this year, the royals use the same platform to look for a social media manager to help the family grow their presence online. Applicants for the personal assistant job have until October 27 to apply, but fear not if you don't quite fit the bill. The Royal Household has more than 40 other open positions looking to be filled, so there really is something for everyone, from being the royal bookbinder (ye olde library repairperson, if you will) to the royal florist (charming!) and the assistant visitor services manager.