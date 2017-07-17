Prince George and Princess Charlotte Bestow Their Cuteness on Poland

The royal family is on the move!

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived at Warsaw Airport in Poland on Monday. The family of four's touchdown kicked off the first of their five-day royal tour through Poland and Germany.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

Prince William held little Prince George's hand while Middleton carried Princess Charlotte as the family made their way down the tarmac. Not only did Kate and William come prepared to introduce the little ones to the nation, but the parents also ensured that the family was appropriately for the occasion. They wore coordinating outfits in colors of Poland's flag (white and red).

Prince William wore a red tie along with his white shirt and navy suit and Middleton wore a ruby necklace with her white Alexander McQueen skirt suit and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Princess Charlotte's red and white floral-print dress and red shoes also paid homage to Poland, as did Prince George's patterned shirt.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

