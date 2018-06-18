The Royal Family Is Making LGBTQ History This Summer

Fresh off the media high of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s historical royal wedding, there’s another barrier-breaking ceremony in the wings—and it marks a major first for the traditional British establishment.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Queen Elizabeth’s third cousin, is set to wed boyfriend James Coyle this summer, marking the first same-sex wedding in the long marital history of the extended royal family.

The 55-year-old (pictured below, on the left) was previously married to ex-wife Penny from 1994 to 2011, with whom he shares three children: Ella, 22, Alix, 20, and Luli, 15.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Mountbatten publicly came out in September of 2016, telling the Daily Mail that it wasn’t his royal lineage that kept him in the closet, but rather the era to which he was born.

“Being a Mountbatten was never the problem, it was the generation into which I was born,” he explained. “When I was growing up, it was known as ‘the love that dare not speak its name.’” (In the early 1950s, men in Great Britain were regularly arrested for violating the laws against homosexual activity, including a number of high-profile people such as famed scientist Alan Turing. "Homosexual offenses" were decriminalized in 1967.)

The Queen has previously expressed her support for the LGBTQ community, though her statements haven't gone in depth with regard to policy.

Congratulations to Ivar and his groom-to-be! This is clearly an important and long overdue milestone for the royal family.