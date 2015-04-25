Royal Baby Watch: Is this What Kate Middleton Might Wear for the Debut of No. 2?

If the past is precedent, then we can expect Kate Middleton to not only look stunning but also aww-inducing for the reveal of Royal Baby No. 2. Given that Kate, 33, chose to make a sartorially sweet (and unexpected) homage to husband William's late mother, Princess Diana, for the debut of Prince George in 2013, might we expect her to mirror Diana again this second time around?

If so, we'll certainly be seeing red. Thirty years ago, Diana wore a red coat and kitten heels to present son Harry alongside husband Charles. It was 1984, and bright colors were in, as was oversize-everything (this was the era of shoulder pads, after all).

In short, not all that different from today's trends, which means Kate can't go wrong with this one.

