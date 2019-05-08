Hello, Archie! Everything to Know About the Newest Royal's Name

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on Monday morning, and now they've finally answered our most pressing question: What's his name??

On Wednesday we received the answer: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of them introducing baby Archie to the Queen.

There doesn't seem to be any strong royal family connections to the name Archie, as there have been with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, however a bit of digging reveals that there was an Archibald that married into the royal family in the 16th century.

As for that last name: Most royals don't actually use it — they don't need to, just like Cher. However, it looks like Archie is sticking with Mountbatten-Windsor. Mountbatten is Prince Philip's last name, and Windsor is, of course, a reference to the House of Windsor, aka the current royal family's line.

Unlike his cousins, Archie will not have a title. Royals reporter Rebecca English reports that he will be known as Master Archie.

As for Kate and William's kiddos, they're all full on-traditional. Prince George (full name: George Alexander Louis) is actually the seventh royal to take his name. He follows in the footsteps of King George. The Queen’s father, King George VI, was the last to wear the crown and his father, King George V, was the one to found the House of Windsor back in 1917.

Princess Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Her first name is actually the feminine version of Prince Charles’ name, making for a sweet tribute to her grandfather. Charlotte is also Pippa Middleton's middle name.

Prince Louis is named for Prince Charles' great-uncle, with whom Prince William has a super-close relationship, so it's another sweet gesture on the part of Wills and Kate. The great-uncle's full name is Lord Louis Mountbatten. He, his brother, and his pops all share the name.

Prepare yourself for a slew of baby Archies, because after it got Harry and Meghan's seal of approval, it'll undoubtedly shoot to the top of most popular baby name lists and stay for years to come.