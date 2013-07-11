Royal Baby Buzz: The Latest on Kate Middleton's Preparations

Kate Middleton is within 72 hours of her due date, which means that she could go into labor any minute, and the world is waiting with bated breath. Scroll down to see latest news from around the web about the delivery, the baby’s A-list celebrity relations, and more.

1. Right now Prince William's plans for the weekend isn't diaper duty. The royal is planning to participate in a charity polo match in Gloucestershire with brother, Prince Harry. [People]

2. The Duchess of Cambridge has taken up residence near the hospital at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Minimal commute = ideal. [Hollywood Life]

3. Kate Middleton will have some gourmet eats to dine on during her hospital stay. The menu at St. Mary's Hospital includes, cream of tomato soup, lamb chops, and her choice of desserts. [HuffPo]

4. Oh Canada! The country plans to light the CN Tower in Toronto and Niagara Falls in blue and pink upon the birth announcement. [E! Online]

5. Prince William and Duchess Catherine's baby has quite the Hollywood family tree. The little one is the 11th cousin to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's children, among others. [Yahoo!]

6. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received a special (and cruelty free) gift from PETA U.K. [Perez Hilton]

7. Carole Middleton can lend motherly and medical support in the delivery room—she's a trained midwife! [Daily Mail]

Plus, see Catherine's maternity style.

