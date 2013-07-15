Royal Baby Buzz: Kate Middleton News To Get You Through The Day

Kate Middleton's July 13th due date came and went, and still no royal baby! Baby Cambridge's birth will be announced in royal tradition, meaning a formal statement will be issued by Buckingham Palace and then placed outside the Palace gates for the world to see. Until then, scroll down to see the latest news surrounding the big day.

1. Kate Middleton is two days late now. The baby could be due any day! [Wales Online]

2. The Duchess of Cambridge went to her parents home in Bucklebury this weekend. Meanwhile, St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London is on tight security. [People]

3. Police escorts and a car are on standby at the Middleton house in case the mother-to-be needs to go to the hospital located an hour away. [Hollywood Life]

4. Fun fact: Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby is due almost 12 years after they first met at St. Andrews University in September 2001. [Mirror]

5. Kate is preparing for natural birth with yoga and hypnobirthing, a method that helps mothers give birth naturally by using visualizations and breathing techniques. [Daily Mail]

6. David Beckham already has the perfect name picked out for Will and Kate's new baby, should the little one be a boy. Hint -- it starts with a 'D.' [E! Online]

