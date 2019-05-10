Every Theory About Where Baby Archie Got His Name, from Probable to Outrageous

We’ve been wracking our brains (and Wikipedia) for days to figure out where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plucked the name for their firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. And while sources say they simply liked the sound of it, others have done some impressive deep-diving to get to what they believe to be the truth of the matter.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Here are all the theories, so far, about where Baby Archie got his namesake:

1) Meghan and Harry Are Archie Comics (or Riverdale) Superfans

Maybe Harry thought it his duty to honor another famous redhead and Carrot Top just didn’t sound quite regal enough?

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

Meghan’s also reportedly a big Archie fan and used to love scouring comic book shops — a hobby she undertook thanks to her dad, Thomas. It’s rumored that the name was a small nod to her estranged father.

And if we’re going to really pull at this thread, we could say it’s a circuitous tribute to the late Luke Perry, who played Archie’s dad in Riverdale.

2) It’s a Tribute to Princess Diana

There’s been speculation that the name was derived from Harry’s late mother’s ancestor Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll (who died in 1685). It’s a stretch, to say the least, but if they were thinking of a way to pay tribute without alerting the public, this would be a clever method.

Image zoom Tim Graham/Getty Images

RELATED: Is Baby Sussex's Name a Secret Tribute to Princess Diana?

3) It’s a Tribute to Meghan’s Beloved Cat

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, reportedly took in a rescue cat named Archie while her daughter was growing up.

4) He’s Named After a Boy Harry and Meghan Met in New Zealand

A young Auckland boy named Archie recently came forward to share that when he met the Duke of Sussex during his and Meghan’s New Zealand tour, the Prince heard his name and said, “Archie, I like that name.” Seven months later and the couple has an Archie of their own.

"Harry asked me my name - then said, Archie, I like that name"



Is this Kiwi schoolboy the inspiration for the royal newborn's name?



This Archie met Meghan and Harry while they were visiting New Zealand and may have left a lasting impression. #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/cBv0b6v06I — Channel 5 News (@5_News) May 9, 2019

5) They Named Their Son After Prince George’s Secret Identity

Back in January, a woman ran into Prince George on the street and he introduced himself as Archie. In retrospect, people assumed this was because he’d heard Meghan and Harry’s idea for a royal baby name and just ran with it, but perhaps it’s quite the opposite? Maybe George, being 5 and all, just thought it would be funny to start using a different name and his Uncle and Aunt happened to really like the one he chose?

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Your move, Archie. Just kidding.