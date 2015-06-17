7 Pictures That Prove the Royal Ascot Is the Most Whimsical Fashion Day of the Year

If you’ve never heard of the Royal Ascot, now's the perfect time to brush up on the storied English tradition. The five-day horse race event is held northeast of London in Ascot, and is considered the Kentucky Derby’s chic British cousin—and everyone wants to be there (even Queen Elizabeth hasn’t missed it since 1945). And while the races may be the main event, the fashion is a close second. In true British form, hats take center sartorial stage.

To celebrate the 2015 Royal Ascot, we’re taking a look at some beyond-amazing fascinators from the soiree—including the playful umbrella-topped ones above—that prove the event is one of the most fun fashion days of the year.

One attendee amped up her simple red-and-black shift dress with a graphic teardrop-shaped hat.

Taking a cue from Queen Elizabeth's style M.O.—head-to-toe monochrome—this race-goer topped off her royal blue ensemble with a blue bow chapeau.

Feathers and flowers, oh my! Two attendees opted for larger-than-life lids with whimsical embellishments.

These ladies finished their matching pretty-in-pink outfits with bird and flower adorned headpieces.

Talk about getting into the springtime spirit: One attendee wore an over-the-top floral fascinator dotted with colorful butterflies.

For the 2015 Royal Ascot, Queen Elizabeth donned a cheery fuschia coat and hat worn over a white-and-fuschia floral print dress. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

And who could forget the most famous attendee of them all, Queen Elizabeth II, who matched her fuchsia hat to her cheery overcoat.

