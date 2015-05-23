This Rotating Beauty Brush Will "Airbrush" Your Skin

I'll admit: I don't use foundation all that often (on most days it's some BB Cream mixed with moisturizer), and when I do, it's often applied somewhat hastily with my fingertips as opposed to a makeup brush. But when InStyle Assistant Editor Marianne Mychaskiw asked if I wanted to test out the Doll 10 BlendSmart Rotating Beauty Brush ($60, qvc.com), my inner lazy-girl was intrigued. A makeup brush that would do all the application work for me? Sign me up.

RELATED: Apply Your Makeup Like a Pro with These Brush Sets

It took a few tries to master the technique. At first, I poured the foundation into my hand and swirled the brush in it, but its bristles absorbed all of the makeup before it reached my face (which sadly wasted a fair amount of product). After a few tries I got it down: I started by applying the foundation to all parts of my face without rubbing it in—think war paint—and then turned on the brush and rolled it evenly across my skin for about a minute and a half (anyone who swears by their Clarisonic will be familiar with this motion). I stood back and was immediately pleased with the results. My skin looked luminous and my pores almost non-existent; one friend commented that it looked "airbrushed" and sans Instagram filter!

While I'd like to say I will now swear by makeup brushes daily, the lazy girl inside me will likely continue to win out on a daily basis. But I will definitely give the Doll 10 BlendSmart brush the green light when getting ready for a night out or on those days when my skin needs a little something extra. Like a highlighter or good mascara, it gave my overall look a kick.

RELATED: The Makeup Brushes You Need Right Now and Exactly How to Use Them