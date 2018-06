Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the face of Burberry's latest scent, Burberry Body! The Transformers star shows off her body in the label's rose gold satin trenchcoat for the fragrance's debut ad campaign. "To be asked to be the first "Burberry Body" is an amazing compliment," Huntington-Whiteley said in a statement. The scent hits shelves September 1st. Click "See the Photos" to browse her hottest style moments!