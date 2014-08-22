Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Works Her Glorious Strands for Moroccanoil

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's buoyant layers are the stuff our hair dreams are made of, so it makes perfect sense that the supermodel has been named the face of Moroccanoil's latest campaign.

While we can expect to see her flawless print ad above in publications starting in September, the star's role also includes an extra-interactive element--in a series of videos directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, Huntington-Whiteley and five other influential women will speak about their beauty inspirations, as well as other influences in their lives that lead each of them to their current position. The model in particular credits her own mother and sister, along with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Stevie Nicks, and Rihanna among many others, as her biggest muses. "A lot of the women I surround myself with tend to be older than me," she tells WWD. "I always love to be around women I can learn something from." That's the power of girl power! Keep an eye out for Huntington-Whiteley's print and video campaigns, which roll out on September 17 to coincide with the brand's upcoming Smooth line.

