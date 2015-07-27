Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Kimono-Like Jacket Is Perfect for the Plane

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appears to have taken cues from abroad for her travels from Los Angeles to New York last week. The model and her striking ensemble stood out from the rest, thanks to her floral-adorned jacket—a black, oversize kimono-like piece that featured a vibrant embroidered pattern. Not only did it complement her black skinny jeans and tee but it looked super comfortable for travel as well.

Huntington-Whiteley’s easy-to-replicate three-piece look was paired with colorful accessories that worked well as accents. The model slipped into black and white graphic sandals while wearing a gray wide-brimmed hat and a similarly toned baby blue handbag. As usual, she opted for a glossy pink lip and looked as chic as ever before the plane took off the runway.

