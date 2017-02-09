Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Strips Down to Her Paige Jeans in New Campaign

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks crazy good in a pair of Paige jeans.
The model and actress's spring 2017 campaign with the denim brand launched this week and it features an edgy lineup of jackets, dresses, jumpsuits, and, of course, jeans and denim items that we already have in our online shopping carts. Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to show off some of the images from the ads, including a sexy topless shot.
Not only is she the face of the campaign, but Huntington-Whiteley also designed pieces for the brand-new Rosie HW x Paige collaboration, co-designed by Huntington-Whiteley and Paige founder and creative director Paige Adams-Geller.
VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Airport Style
Inspired by a "Forever & Ever" theme, Adams-Geller and Huntington-Whiteley, "wanted to create a timeless and cool collection that could be worn from day to night, dressed up or down," according to Paige's website. "This collection is the epitome of the duo’s personal style, featuring feminine details, contemporary trends and easy-to-wear pieces," like this dress she shared on Instagram:
RELATED: Let Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Help You with Your Airport Style
You can pre-order the amazing pieces from Rosie HW's new Paige collaboration here (pieces ship Feb. 15) and shop the spring 2017 line at paige.com.