Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Strips Down to Her Paige Jeans in New Campaign

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks crazy good in a pair of Paige jeans.

The model and actress's spring 2017 campaign with the denim brand launched this week and it features an edgy lineup of jackets, dresses, jumpsuits, and, of course, jeans and denim items that we already have in our online shopping carts. Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to show off some of the images from the ads, including a sexy topless shot.

Spring '17 @PAIGE... #LiveInIt ✌🏼👖⭐️ A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Excited to share with you the new Spring '17 @PAIGE campaign! Shop the collection at Paige.com #LiveInIt 😎👖✌🏼 A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Spring '17 @PAIGE campaign! Shop the collection at Paige.com #LiveInIt A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Not only is she the face of the campaign, but Huntington-Whiteley also designed pieces for the brand-new Rosie HW x Paige collaboration, co-designed by Huntington-Whiteley and Paige founder and creative director Paige Adams-Geller.

Inspired by a "Forever & Ever" theme, Adams-Geller and Huntington-Whiteley, "wanted to create a timeless and cool collection that could be worn from day to night, dressed up or down," according to Paige's website. "This collection is the epitome of the duo’s personal style, featuring feminine details, contemporary trends and easy-to-wear pieces," like this dress she shared on Instagram:

Thrilled to unveil the first look from our #RosieHWxPAIGE collaboration || Click the link in my bio to pre-sale the full collection!! 👖👖👖 A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

You can pre-order the amazing pieces from Rosie HW's new Paige collaboration here (pieces ship Feb. 15) and shop the spring 2017 line at paige.com.