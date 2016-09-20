Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Steps Out in a Sexy Sheer Bustier and Diamonds Galore
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may be gorgeous, but she doesn't coast on her looks alone. In addition to being a model and actress, the 29-year-old has also proven herself a fierce competitor in the fashion field. Whether sitting front row at fashion week, lounging beachside, or stepping out with Transporter fiancé, Jason Statham, Huntington-Whiteley gives every look her absolute all.
Naturally, the model's appearance at the launch of Nirav Modi's first London boutique Monday night was no exception to her glamorous legacy. Huntington-Whiteley hit the U.K. event in a daring yet elegant ensemble, complemented with a gamut of sparkling Nirav Modi jewelry.
The blonde beauty arrived in a sheer black bustier with lace paneling and a pair of matching Anthony Vaccarello wide-leg trousers with elastic detailing ($1,828; Farfetch.com). The model maintained her modesty with a black jacket that draped about her back and shoulders. In addition to her Nirav Modi Luminance Necklace and Ainra Waterfall Earrings, Huntington-Whiteley also glammed-up her look with a substantial emerald ring poised on her right hand.
VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whitely Beauty Transformation
Even in a sheer bustier, the bride-to-be looked classy and chic as can be—now that takes some serious style skill!