Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Airport Dressing a Rosy New Twist

Don’t underestimate the power of the statement piece. On Wednesday, English model Rosie Huntington-Whitely arrived at L.A.’s LAX airport dressed in a look that could have easily taken her straight from the plane into cocktail hour. To begin with, the talent managed to find comfort in the form of a tee tucked into a pair of tight black Paige jeans. Her sandals were the definition of minimal, and her geometric Céline handbag highlighted the dark undertones of her two-piece getup, along with those squared black sunglasses.

Huntington-Whiteley must have had a tough time getting past TSA, though, considering that she rocked a pair of decadent earrings with a chunky watch, a simple necklace, and a few other jewels. While the accessories were notable, she managed to once more fire up a paparazzi frenzy thanks to one key item: her silky soft, rose-tinted robe coat, which served as the ideal match to her always blush-colored glossy lip.

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane

Talk about knowing what works for you.