Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Completely Redefines "Business Casual" with This Outfit

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took the term "business casual," gave it a twist, and then stepped out like a boss for a CFDA event at Los Angeles's Chateau Marmont on Wednesday.

For the occasion, where the organization's Fashion Fund finalists presented looks on a runway, the 29-year-old beauty donned a pair of wide-leg, pinstripe trousers that featured a high waist, a broad belt, and suit jacket–like layers. She paired the pants with a white button-up, worn partially unbuttoned and off her right shoulder.

Navy pointed-toe heels and oversize black sunnies added to the eye-catching ensemble. Huntington-Whiteley further accessorized with a small black clutch and drop earrings and completed her look with natural makeup and her blonde hair in loose waves.

Huntington-Whiteley was joined by plenty of A-list stars at the runway presentation, including Katy Perry in a white Victorian-inspired look, January Jones in a daring peach jumpsuit, Ciara (who showed off her budding baby bump in a navy and blue ensemble), Emma Stone in a sexy and sophisticated silver and white outfit, along with Nicole Richie, Amber Valletta, and more.

Yesterday with these lovely ladies at the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Show hosted at the Chateau Marmot. 🌟 A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

The model's effortlessly chic style is always on point, and this ensemble was no exception.