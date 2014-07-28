Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Out of this World in Prabal Gurung's New Campaign

Could Rosie Huntington-Whiteley be any more gorgeous? Prabal Gurung tapped the model (who was recently named the face of Paige Denim) to star in his latest advertising campaign, and the images are unsurprisingly stunning. Certainly an attention grabber, the globe-trotting beauty was chosen by the brand to give the ads an international spin. The visually striking photos were shot by Daniel Jackson and feature Huntington-Whiteley against a mountainesque set and moody sky created by Gerard Santos.

Courtesy Photo

Dressed in Gurung's Himalayas-inspired fall 2014 collection, in the campaign the model wears shearling and fur outerwear, a chiffon skirt, feather-embellished dress, chunky knits, and a cascading silk gown that depict Huntington-Whiteley as a modern-day warrior. Her hair is pulled back loosely from her face and she wears minimal makeup, highlighting the star's natural beauty and the surrealist backdrop.

Gurung was so excited about the ad campaign that last week he posted snippets teasing it on his Instagram account, asking fans to guess what model they thought was pictured and awarding three winners a piece from his fall collection. We're loving the images just as much as the designer—Huntington-Whiteley looks beautiful!

Courtesy Photo

