Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Launching a Collection with PAIGE to Help You Copy Her Chic Style

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Oct 18, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

If you’ve ever swooned over Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s flawless off-duty style, you’re not alone: The star gives us unwavering chic inspiration from the streets to the red carpet. So when we heard that the future Mrs. Statham was launching a collection with PAIGE, we were all ears.

The line, which is set to debut in February 2017, is a collaboration with denim designer Paige Adams-Geller that’s meant to be timeless and versatile, with pieces that are said to transform from day to night. Huntington-Whiteley was involved from the initial concepts to the final products, giving her input on fits, washes, and fabrics. The collection includes new denim fits, as well as a silk bomber, a one-shoulder dress, and a lamé jumpsuit.

“Collaborating with Paige and the design team has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in my career. From our initial inspiration meetings to sketch reviews to seeing the samples come in, the entire process has been rewarding from beginning to end,” the actress said in a press release. “Having my hand in every step of the process from start to finish is something I’m especially proud of.”

VIDEO: Get That Body: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Designer Adams-Geller said that having Rosie’s hand in the project helped the brand to create “more edgy pieces that we might not have typically done before.”

We can’t wait to see what they put together when the collection launches on Feb. 15, 2017. Keep scrolling for a behind-the-scenes look at the design process, plus two sketches of the new line.

1 of 3 Courtesy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley x PAIGE

One of the new denim pieces is the Hattie skirt, a chic double-pocketed mini.

Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley x PAIGE

The collection is modeled after a recurring "Forever & Ever" theme, with timeless details. This silk bomber is totally on-trend, paired with a basic tee and cuffed jeans.

3 of 3 Courtesy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley x PAIGE

In this behind-the-scenes image, Huntington-Whiteley works with Adams-Geller on picking the perfect wash.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!