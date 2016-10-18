Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Launching a Collection with PAIGE to Help You Copy Her Chic Style

If you’ve ever swooned over Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s flawless off-duty style, you’re not alone: The star gives us unwavering chic inspiration from the streets to the red carpet. So when we heard that the future Mrs. Statham was launching a collection with PAIGE, we were all ears.

The line, which is set to debut in February 2017, is a collaboration with denim designer Paige Adams-Geller that’s meant to be timeless and versatile, with pieces that are said to transform from day to night. Huntington-Whiteley was involved from the initial concepts to the final products, giving her input on fits, washes, and fabrics. The collection includes new denim fits, as well as a silk bomber, a one-shoulder dress, and a lamé jumpsuit.

“Collaborating with Paige and the design team has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in my career. From our initial inspiration meetings to sketch reviews to seeing the samples come in, the entire process has been rewarding from beginning to end,” the actress said in a press release. “Having my hand in every step of the process from start to finish is something I’m especially proud of.”

Designer Adams-Geller said that having Rosie’s hand in the project helped the brand to create “more edgy pieces that we might not have typically done before.”

We can’t wait to see what they put together when the collection launches on Feb. 15, 2017. Keep scrolling for a behind-the-scenes look at the design process, plus two sketches of the new line.