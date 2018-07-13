Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Very Specific Intermittent Fasting Protocol

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You recently launched your own beauty website, Rose Inc. What inspired you? I thought it was important to create a space that was curated by someone who has been in the industry, has sat in the makeup chair, and had firsthand experience of the impact that beauty products and routines can have on your life. I don’t have perfect skin; I break out. I’m always looking for products that work.

How many products would you say you own? The same as your average girl. At home I have probably 30 products for skin and 15 for hair. Is that a lot?

Did you wear makeup in high school? My mom had strict rules and would only let me wear very natural makeup to school, if any. If she thought it looked too heavy, she would have me wash my face.

Did you ever go through an awkward phase? I was a teenager when I started modeling, and it took me until I was in my early 20s to really grow into my body. I was terribly flat-chested, with big lips, braces, and bad skin. I got teased a lot in school because my lips are full. Boys would call me “tit lips.”

And now people are paying to get your lips. When did you begin to appreciate them? I think when I started modeling. That’s when I really became known for my pout. It’s funny how you never realize your quirks until someone points them out to you.

Did you experience any changes with your body during your pregnancy last year? My hair was a nightmare! During my pregnancy it was fine, but after the baby, I was like, “What the hell is going on?” It was so dry and damaged. But with my skin I was really lucky. Even Jason [Statham, her fiancé] was like, “Wow, you have that glowing pregnancy skin!” Now, of course, it’s back to how it was before, always having at least one zit. I also had to shed 50 pounds of baby weight, which was a first for me.

Do you diet? I am one of those girls who love food, so I have to pull myself back. It’s really about balance.

For example? If I’m preparing for an event, I will be carb-free and eat all my meals in a 10-hour window during the day. I will fast for the rest of the time. I try to eat dinner before 6 p.m. Sometimes before a shoot, for a few days I’ll have only broth and then a bigger meal in the evening . That just gets rid of any water retention. Drinking loads of water is so important. I know it’s boring, but if you can chug all day, it basically flushes the system out.

Rosie's 5 Beauty Must-Haves