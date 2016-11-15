Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Ugg Video Has Us in the Holiday Mood
Somehow, Thanksgiving is already right around the corner, which means that we're basically in holiday shopping crunch time. If, like me, you haven't even started to check items off your list, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is here to deliver some gifting inspiration and a heavy dose of holiday cheer.
The model and Ugg ambassador stars in a new installment of the brand's fall-winter campaign, this one called, "Rosie Drops a Hint." Huntington-Whiteley rocks cozy pullovers, plaid PJs, and—of course—Ugg boots to stuff stockings, decorate the tree, and prance around in an Ugg-ly sweater. Watch it here:
"I love spending time with my family and friends whenever I can but the holidays are always an extra special time of the year for me," she said in a statement, hinting that she'll be gifting her loved ones with Ugg products under the tree. After all, they are the epitome of cozy—if these slippers don't scream "Christmas morning," then what does?
Keep scrolling for more of the gorgeous campaign photos.