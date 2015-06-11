Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Doesn't Let TSA Checkpoints Trump Her Style 

Wearing sky-high shoes is just a walk in the park for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The breathtaking model proved that yesterday as she effortlessly cleared the TSA security aisles inside Los Angeles's LAX airport in suede, pointed-toe pumps.

Huntington-Whiteley’s choice of neutral colors made for a striking appearance. The model, who only traveled with two pieces of luggage, opted for a scoopneck, off-white tee, a structured, printed blazer, and a pair of black skinny jeans, all of which looked sleek alongside her edgy necklace, oversize sunglasses, and slicked-back hair. We’d gladly give a nod to anyone who clears the security checkpoints in such style.

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane