Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Cozies Up to Jason Statham in a Love-Struck 'Gram

As if Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s flawless style wasn’t enough to envy, her relationship is also pretty darn adorable. The model, who is engaged to British actor Jason Statham, took to Instagram to share the cutest photo of herself with her fiancé.
In the black-and-white snap, Huntington-Whiteley wraps her arm around Statham’s shoulder and grins as she looks into his eyes. Judging by the dimple in his cheek, the 49-year-old actor is returning her loving gaze as he tightly holds onto his bride-to-be. Their look of love is caption enough: The star posted the photo with a simple heart emoji.
This isn’t the first time the engaged couple has shown off their love on social media: Earlier this month, they took a trip to snowy Queenstown, New Zealand and posted a photo where they wrap their arms around each other on a picturesque mountaintop.
If they look this cute in their everyday wear, we can’t wait to see what their wedding photos will look like.