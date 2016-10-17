Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Major Jumpsuit Goals While out in L.A.

Hot off a trip to New Zealand with actor beau Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is back stateside and looking as fabulous as ever.

On Sunday, the beautiful Brit stepped out in an elegant all-black ensemble for dinner at Madeo Restaurant in Los Angeles, a celebrity favorite. Huntington-Whiteley wore a modest black jumpsuit, which bore tasteful slits down each leg and up each voluminous sleeve. The 29-year-old paired the unique piece with a set of black stiletto sandals, barely visible beneath her lengthy pant legs, and a small matching bucket bag with chain link handles.

Not to undermine the simple sophistication of her outfit, the model wore her blonde locks trailing down her back and donned only two non-black accessories: a set of diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, and the sparkling rock she’s worn on her ring finger since announcing her engagement in January.

RELATED: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Takes Athleisure to a Whole New Level at LAX

VIDEO: Get That Body: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Glamorous yet understated, Rosie’s latest look is one of her very best.