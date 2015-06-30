Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Travel Style Will Inspire You This Holiday Weekend

It doesn't matter if it's the runway or the jetway, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a master at nailing any look. This time the supermodel made her way through LAX looking comfortably chic and her latest outfit of choice provides major travel style inspiration.

The Transformers actress strutted through the terminals wearing a combination of neutral-hued pieces, pairing a sand knit sweater over white cuffed jeans. She elevated the laid-back look with suede pointed-toe pumps and for accessories she packed in a hint of color. A powder blue tote, a blush fedora, and dark shades completed the stylish look.

If you've made travel plans for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend this is a simple yet elegant look that's easy to recreate. Take note from the supermodel and keep jewelry to a minimum, and remember a little gloss on the lips goes a long way. Our picks below will have you ready to pack your bags and hit the airport's runway in style.

Shop the look: Topshop moto jeans, $80; topshop.com. Uniqlo cashmere sweater, $80; uniqlo.com. Steve Madden pointy pump, $90; nordstrom.com. Steve Madden cat eye sunglasses, $195; nordstrom.com. Rebecca Minkoff medium tote, $265; shopbop.com. River Island nude pink fedora hat, $50; riverisland.com. Vita Fede mini titan bracelet, $240; shopbop.com. Gorjana textured arm cuff, $70; shopbop.com. Dolce & Gabbana ultra shine lipgloss, $32; sephora.com.

