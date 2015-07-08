Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Travel Style Brings Parisian Elegance to LAX

An international flight is enough to make most feel drained and exhausted, but not Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The fresh-faced model put her best foot forward as she made her way through the terminals of LAX after a whirlwind trip to Paris for Couture Fashion Week.

Her off-duty ensemble paired an off-white bomber and casual top with Paige distressed denim ($229; shopbop.com, for similar style). She accented the staples with suede pumps, dark shades, and an embroidered Dior bag. Whiteley even tapped Parisian flair by wearing delicate jewelry and pulling her back into a chingon.

The Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress seems to be a pro at traveling in style. From her cozy cool jacket to her roomy regal bag there are so many ways to intertwine fashion and functionality. Find out how to even take a chic nap during your next flight with Azeeza's eye mask in the video below.

