Rosemary's Baby, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and The Big Lebowski Are Going Down in Movie History

Do you watch Rosemary's Baby for a fright every Halloween? Do you have Ferris Bueller's sage words of wisdom committed to memory? Is the Dude from The Big Lebowski your life role model? Well, you aren't alone in appreciating the films' greatness. The Library of Congress has selected these movies and 22 others, including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Saving Private Ryan, for preservation in the National Film Registry. "By preserving these films, we protect a crucial element of American creativity, culture and history,” Librarian of Congress James H. Billington says in a statement.

Every year the registry inducts 25 films based on nominations made by the public. The selections must be at least 10 years old and considered "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." For example, the registry called the Academy Award–nominated Rosemary's Baby a horror-film masterpiece that "conveys an increasing sense of unease, claustrophobia and paranoia as the central character, convincingly played by Mia Farrow in her first starring role (above), comes to believe that a cult of witches in the building is implementing a plot against her and her unborn child."

See the full list of the newly added films here.

