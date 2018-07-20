Watch Roseanne Barr Attempt to Justify Her Racist Tweet In This Wild Apology Video

Following a racist tweet that ultimately led to the cancellation of her eponymous TV show, Roseanne Barr said she’d provide a full explanation of the incident on her YouTube channel.

Ladies and gentlemen, that time has come.

If you forgot, Barr faced waves of backlash after tweeting about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett—a black woman who was born in Iran—and connecting her to the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

In a new clip, a seemingly unhinged Barr smokes a cigarette and talks to a producer about the editing of a previous video in which, from the sounds of their discussion, she wore several different outfits. He explains to her that her video should feel like a presidential address, until she, well, ignores him and skips straight to the topic.

So what does she have to say about it?

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal. That’s what my tweet was about,” she screamed, losing her cool in a cloud if cigarette smoke. “I thought the b— was white!” she continued, “Goddamnit! I thought the b— as white. F—!”

Yikes. On Twitter, people aren’t letting Barr get away with this one, with some implying that there may even be a deeper issue pertaining to her mental state.

The world reading Roseanne Barr's new comments about Valerie Jarrett... #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/d2c7ujYFZX — Sarcastic George Reeves (@UWBio) July 20, 2018

So now Roseanne calls @vj44 Valerie Jarrett a b#%*+ and says she thought she was white. Girl, bye. Like, FOREVER. https://t.co/OiE2xhLomC — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 20, 2018

Roseanne's attack on Valerie Jarrett was intentional and typical of the MAGA crowd, yet folks are making excuses for her. She's mentally ill? No. She's racist AF. White privilege is a helluva drug. — VeeMo (@veekmo) July 20, 2018

Roseanne is mentally ill #TheView — Ghost (@Ghostipher) July 20, 2018

Following her initial derogatory tweet, Barr attempted to backtrack in a series of posts, claiming she didn’t know that Jarrett was black and blaming her off-the-wall remarks on Ambien. (To which Ambien responded, "wasn't us.") She said the whole thing was a “joke.” Later, she tweeted a more concise, PR-friendly apology, which was also not well-received.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” she wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in base taste.”

In May, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey issued a statement announcing her decision to fire Barr. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” she said. Meanwhile, a spinoff with the series cast sans Barr is reportedly also in the works.

In the meantime, we'll wait for her to share an apology tweet in response to the apology video.