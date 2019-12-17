Rose McGowan Called Out Harvey Weinstein After His Interview

As one of Harvey Weinstein's most vocal accusers, Rose McGowan hasn't stayed on the sidelines during his trial. When he arrived at court using a walker, many accused the shamed movie mogul of exaggerating his condition, so he offered a rare interview to the New York Post explaining that he wasn't doing anything to oversell his back pain. McGowan responded, letting her followers know that she's still fighting and that Weinstein is anything but, as he claims, a "forgotten man."

"I didn't forget you, Harvey. My body didn't forget you. I wish it could," McGowan wrote on Twitter. "I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You."

"I feel like the forgotten man," Weinstein told the Post. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!"

In response to his interview, 23 of his accusors released a statement insisting that he will, in fact, be remembered.

"Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again," the statement reads. "He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten. Well, he won't be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."

In addition to McGowan, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, and Rosanna Arquette have all come forward with accusations against the producer. Weinstein is facing five charges of rape and sexual assault from two incidents in 2006 and 2013. He pleaded not guilty.