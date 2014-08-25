Rose McGowan and Jamie Pressly Jump On the Pixie Trend!

The pixie craze is still going strong, with Rose McGowan and Jamie Pressly being the latest stars to get on board. Last week, McGowan showcased her edgy chop on Instagram, and judging by the many selflies she's posted since the big reveal, she's a fan of the new look. The star has gotten pretty scissor-happy in the past month--earlier in August, she took her shoulder-skimming layers to a graphic bob, and has been going steadily shorter over the weeks to follow.

Pressly, on the other hand, made a more spontaneous decision. Only moments before walking the red carpet at the Women in Film Pre-Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood, the actress cut her daring look even shorter! "The pixie just happened literally within the last hour!" she told us. "I've always wanted to have a pixie cut, and my hairdresser Jonathan Hanousek goes, 'You know, tonight is the night you should do the pixie cut with that dress,' and I said, 'Do it!''

-- with reporting by Heather Newgen