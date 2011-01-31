Rose McGowan Admires Kate Middleton's Style

Rose McGowan and Kate Middleton have remarkably similar styles, a fact McGowan cherishes. “If it’s good enough for Kate Middleton, it’s good enough for me!” McGowan told us at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG party in Hollywood, where she wore a hot pink Issa gown, a look that Middleton had worn previously in a slightly different cut. And this that wasn’t the first time McGowan and the Princess-to-be shared an Issa look. “I wore [the label’s] bright green gown to the MOCA and then Kate Middleton wore the blue one to announce her engagement to, you know, the Prince.” So why does she love the Kate Middleton-approved label? “Issa really embraces women’s forms,” McGowan told us. But don’t expect McGowan to admit that she and Middleton are exactly the same. “It might be Issa that brought us together,” she said. “But I don’t wear funny hats. And she probably doesn’t wear five-inch heels.”

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf