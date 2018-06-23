All the Details of Rose Leslie's Wedding Dress as She Marries Kit Harington

When the Game of Thrones crew gets together for a wedding, let's be honest, it's concerning. But fans of Rose Leslie and Kit Harington in particular need not fear, because their marriage is off to a much better start than the TV show's red wedding ever was.

The two co-stars-turned-IRL loves tied the knot on June 23 in Scotland, and there was much to be celebrated—including Leslie's dress.

For the big moment, Leslie wowed in a dramatic white gown with lace sleeves and an embroidered bodice. She wore her signature red strands down in a wavy bob, and secured her gorgeous veil within a delicate flower crown that matched her bouquet of blooms.

Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images

While nothing was publicly known about the gown before Leslie stepped out, she and Harington displayed some old fashioned tendencies beforehand that hinted that the dress could be more traditional. Case in point: The newlyweds sweetly announced their pending marriage back in September with an official newspaper announcement in the Times.

“MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughters of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Before that happened though, they fell in love on their HBO series set while playing Ygritte and Jon Snow.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," Harington said in an interview with L'Uomo Vogue.

All in all, it was really their co-star Emilia Clarke who spoke about Leslie and Harington's wedding day the best.

"Their wedding is going to be siiiiick," she told Vanity Fair.

"Siiiiick" indeed—wedding dress included.