Red-Eye Remedies: These Rose-Infused Beauty Products Combat Fatigued Skin

Rose oil, which can be found in a variety of products from moisturizer to lip balm, has multiple beneficial properties, aside from its whimsical smell. Feeling dry in-flight? The ingredient nourishes dehydrated skin. Suffer from pre-travel jitters? A spritz of toner provides calming aromatherapy (and offers a refreshing mist). Step off the plane looking fatigued? Try a rose-infused mask to reduce redness and inflammation.

Here, five floral favorites to combat jet-lagged eyes, dehydrated lips, and flat skin.

Best Lip Balm (pictured above)

Korres Wild Rose Lip Butter, $12.

Best Oil

Courtesy

AERIN Rose Oil, $68.

Best Toner

Courtesy

Fresh Rose Water Toner, $40.

Best Cream

Courtesy

Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Moisturizing Crème, $68.

Best Mask

Courtesy

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay, $25.

