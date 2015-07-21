Red-Eye Remedies: These Rose-Infused Beauty Products Combat Fatigued Skin

This post originally appeared on Travel and Leisure. For more stories like this, visit travelandleisure.com.
Rose oil, which can be found in a variety of products from moisturizer to lip balm, has multiple beneficial properties, aside from its whimsical smell. Feeling dry in-flight? The ingredient nourishes dehydrated skin. Suffer from pre-travel jitters? A spritz of toner provides calming aromatherapy (and offers a refreshing mist). Step off the plane looking fatigued? Try a rose-infused mask to reduce redness and inflammation.
Here, five floral favorites to combat jet-lagged eyes, dehydrated lips, and flat skin.
Best Lip Balm (pictured above)
Korres Wild Rose Lip Butter, $12.
Best Oil
AERIN Rose Oil, $68.
Best Toner
Fresh Rose Water Toner, $40.
Best Cream
Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Moisturizing Crème, $68.
Best Mask
Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay, $25.
