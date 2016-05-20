Rose Byrne Talks About Motherhood and That Time the TSA Confiscated Her Breast Milk

Rose Byrne had a baby with longtime beau Bobby Cannavale a little more than three months ago—an adorable little boy named Rocco, might we add—and the Neighbors 2 star is making the rounds to promote her latest film. So what’s the new mom’s secret to staying afloat despite admittedly getting very little sleep?

“You just roll on coffee and love,” Byrne said Thursday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Who needs sleep, right?”

The first-time mom also told the talk show host the hardest part of motherhood that nobody warned her about. “It takes a long time to leave the house—maybe an hour, hour and 45 minutes just to get out the door to do anything. You have to bring so many things with you,” Byrne said. “And when you get out, then he just throws up everywhere, like takes a big poop and you’ve got to go back inside again,” she joked.

Traveling has also become more complicated, apparently, as Byrne dished about that time the TSA confiscated her pumped breast milk. "[The TSA] take it very seriously," she explained. "I just stand there and smile, and tell them it's really breast milk," she laughed.

Luckily Rocco’s hilarious mom is able to see the humor in the situation. Watch the adorable video above to hear Byrne talk all things baby.