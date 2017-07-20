Rose Byrne Reveals the “Rolls-Royce” of Spanx That She Wore Under Her Met Gala Dress

Olivia Bahou
Jul 20, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Welcome back to Dirty Laundry, a new video series where InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown gets celebs to dish on their most interesting and personal possessions. This week, funny lady Rose Byrne sat down with Brown in a laundromat (where else?), where she told a tale about the intricate underpinnings that she wore underneath her 2016 Met Gala gown.

It wasn’t any ordinary Spanx that Byrne had on that night: “This is the Rolls-Royce of Spanx,” she jokes and pulls out the exact pair. “It’s got a lovely panel here and on the side, so it’s sort of got this geometric effect of the Spank, and a nice gathering on the back. So it’s a beautiful tailoring. And they’ve got this incredible pocket here, handy pocket.”

Venturelli/Getty

“And I wore this to the Met Ball under my frock. They’ve been through the laundry, I promise. This is what happens underneath the gown,” Byrne reveals, spilling her red carpet secrets.

Watch the clip at top and catch the full episode with Rose Byrne over on the PEN Network.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] These are some spanks I wore. That's a nice touch. I love this shiny velure. This is an interesting spank. Spank singular. This is the spank singular. It just one spank. Hold the other side. Sure. It's a nice but you see that they're incredible right. It's got a lovely handle here and on the side. o look at this geometric affect, can we get a good shot of that, of the spanks. And it's gathering down the back. But also I might be late on my spank. So it's a beautiful Tailoring again. I didn't realise that they now had, And they've got this incredible pocket here, handy pocket. Which I, I didn't know they have that [LAUGH] I need to upgrade. This is the Rolls Royce of [INAUDIBLE]. This, That's the trick. > It's the Maserati of spank. And I wore this to the [INAUDIBLE] under my frock. You wore this. Yeah, but there [INAUDIBLE] I promise. And My God this is so sheer. So this is what happens underneath. Red carpet secrets, secrets, secrets. > And that a whole lot of- I'm sorry, I'm stuck on this. The dare I day we pair that with this. I'm stuck on this.>> The what do we got? I think we've got one night of passion.

