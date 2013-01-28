Rose Byrne at the SAG Awards: "I Feel Like a Fish Out of Water!"

Rose Byrne loved the Valentino gown she wore to last night's SAG Awards, but had only one qualm about the look: "I think I'm the only one in bright colors!" she told InStyle.com. "It's weird. Everybody is in simple colors in monochrome colors. I didn't realize I would feel like such a fish out of water, but whatever!" And we like her carefree attitude (own it, Ms. Byrne!). "It was very me and I put it on and instantly, I just loved it," she said of how she picked the multi-hued design, which she accessorized with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. "It's really, really fitted."

— Brianna Deutsch