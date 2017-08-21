It's Official! Rose Byrne Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Rose Byrne!

In a recent interview with Australia's Jones Magazine, the actress revealed that she and her longtime love, Bobby Cannavale, are expecting their second child together.

"I'm a little tired but feeling good," the 37-year-old told the magazine. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

Byrne and Cannavale, 47, have reportedly been dating since 2012. They went public with their relationship at the 2013 Emmy Awards, when Cannavale called Byrne "the love of his life" during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Rocco, in February 2016.

Happy Mothers Day. Me and Rocky win. A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on May 14, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

"You just roll on coffee and love," Byrne joked with Stephen Colbert three months after Rocco's birth. "Who needs sleep, right?"

Congrats again to the growing family!