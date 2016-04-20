Rose Byrne Looks Amazing on the Red Carpet Three Months After Giving Birth

Hot mama! Rose Byrne may have given birth to her son Rocco three short months ago, but you wouldn't be able to tell by looking at her. In fact, the actress appeared more gorgeous than ever when she stepped out for the premiere of The Meddler at the Tribeca Film Festival last night.

Dressed in a beaded crochet embroidered Derek Lam dress, the new mom radiated confident ease as she posed for cameras. Byrne finished her stunning outfit with a David Webb ring, Teijen earrings, sapphire box clutch, and gold pumps—a look so good, she even landed herself on our best dressed list.

RELATED: This Photo Proves Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne's Son Is the Cutest Country Music Fan

At a screening of her film earlier in the day, Byrne opened up about what the first three months of motherhood have been like for her. "I feel just sleep deprived, and still in the tunnel," she said during a Q&A. "[Motherhood] has been a challenge, the first three months. It’s intense. My brain’s really fried." Based on this winning ensemble, we would've had no idea.