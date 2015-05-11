Rose Byrne Compares the Red Carpet to "a Strange Beauty Pageant" 

Onscreen charm and comedic timing aside, we can always count on Rose Byrne to deliver outstanding looks every time she graces the red carpet. Case in point: She most recently dropped jaws at the 2015 Met Gala in a red custom lacquered hand-cut Calvin Klein Collection leather gown embellished with agate and red jasper stones.

She attributes her sartorial success to her longtime stylist Penny Lovell. But as stunning as she looks on the red carpet, there's more than meets the eye.

"It's not something that comes naturally to me," Byrne surprisingly reveals to InStyle about her comfort level on the carpet. "Other people have a real handle on it. I’ve gotten more comfortable, but I definitely heed Penny's advice and defer to her when I'm not sure about something."

RELATED: Yes, Rose Byrne Has DIY'd Custom Underpants for the Cannes Red Carpet

So what has she learned after all these years?

"The red carpet is a performance in way. It’s like a strange beauty pageant,” she laughs. “I’ve always like clothes, so I try to embrace that side of it. It’s incredible to work with designers who are gifted and talented—it’s really fascinating."

Basically, Byrne has fooled us ever since she stepped foot onto the red carpet seven years ago when she attended the 2008 Emmy Awards, her first awards show. It just goes to show, Byrne is one helluva actress.

RELATED: This Is the Moment When Rose Byrne First fell In Love With Calvin Klein (the Brand, That Is)