Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale’s Newborn Son Honors Prince in the Cutest Way

Soon-to-be 3-month old Rocco Cannavale may barely be old enough to stand on his own two feet, but the newborn cutie is already proving to be quite the music fan, thanks to parents Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. On Tuesday, Bobby took to Instagram to share an adorable image of little Rocco sipping on some milk while hanging out in dad’s arms.

👁 would die 4 U A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Apr 26, 2016 at 8:15am PDT

Yes, we love how the father-son duo is clearly holding hands in the shot; however, it’s the baby’s style that we’re paying serious attention to. Rocco rocks an off-white graphic tee with an image of the late Prince, a sign that his too-cool parents are pushing to make sure their son grows up with a solid foundation in pop culture. Last week, the new parents dressed their new addition in a similarly styled onesie with Dolly Parton’s face on it. He’s also worn jerseys reflective of his love for the New York Jets.

Well, Hellooooo Dolly! @deerdana Sorry. Feeling show tuney today. A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Apr 19, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

Thanks to my favorite team @nyjets for gearing up their newest fan! A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Apr 20, 2016 at 7:52am PDT

Talk about starting them young!