Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Son Somehow Looks Exactly Like Both of Them

Isabel Jones
Jul 19, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Can we please talk about Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale’s baby?

Two of Hollywood’s best-looking actors had a son last year and he happens to make frequent cameos on the Vinyl star’s Instagram. Despite this wealth of good social media fortune and stellar genes, no one is talking about Rocco Cannavale, and this, my friends, is a grave mistake.

LOOK AT THIS CHILD:

He might actually be the cutest kid ever. He’s inherited the absolute best physical traits from both his gorgeous parents and he’s somehow managed to look exactly like BOTH of them.

Seriously, who does he take after?

Bobby, totally! Right?

Wait, no, he’s SO Rose …

It’s the cutest kind of mystery. And in case you didn't know, Bobby Cannavale also has a 22-year-old son from a previous marriage, and he looks kind of like Oscar Isaac.

Blessed be this gene pool.

