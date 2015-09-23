Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Score a New Brooklyn Home for a Cool $2 Million—Peek Inside

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale co-starred in the 2014 movie Annie together, but now the affectionate couple has another project to work on: their new home. According to Zillow, the lovebirds nabbed a gorgeous 3 bedroom spot in the star-studded Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. Their new place was purchased from their acting buddies Annie Parisse and Paul Sparks.

This isn't the typical crammed New York City pad. The 2,000 square foot space is a three story townhouse that's even equipped with an outdoor patio. The most beautiful features include the exposed brick walls and wood beam ceilings that add character throughout the house. Their open kitchen is a chef's dream come true with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There's even an island perfect for casual dinning or entertaining. Take a peek inside Byrne and Cannavale's stunning home by scrolling through the images below.

