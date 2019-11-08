Rose Byrne Cut Her Blonde Hair Even Shorter 

Image zoom Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Sometimes major hair transformations don't happen in a single salon session. Take going from dark chocolate brown to full-on platinum blonde, for example. It's better for this change to be gradual through spaced-out visits with your colorist so your hair doesn't get too damaged and fried from bleaching it.

That's the exact approach Rose Byrne, a lifelong brunette, has taken to going blonde. The actress' journey to platinum has been over a year in the making, starting off with honey blonde highlights, followed by bright blonde with visible roots, and ending with an icy color.

With all the time she's spent coloring her hair this year, it seems as though the actress is also down to experiment with her cut, too. After sticking with a lob throughout the summer and early fall, she's had a few inches dusted off her ends, bringing her cut up to a blunt, chin-length bob.

We first noticed Byrne's bob in an Instagram post by her makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Yes, that soft bronze smoky eye is amazing, but will you look at that cut?! Both the bob and the sleek center-parted style are the work of celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh, who also shared Byrne's new look on Instagram. While not confirmed, it also looks like Byrne's toned-down her platinum hair, going back to a rooty honey blonde shade.

While Byrne totally caught us off guard when she first colored her hair lighter, she looks right at home as a blonde. The same goes for this new short hair length — and we're loving it, too.