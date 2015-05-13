Rose Byrne Reveals the One '90s Trend She'll Never Try Again

Rose Byrne is no stranger to inhabiting the world of fashion. (See her history of impeccable looks for proof.) And even though she may inwardly feel uncomfortable on the red carpet, she looks like a natural in just about anything her longtime stylist Penny Lovell puts her in, from plunging crimson creations to midriff-baring separates.

"I’ve always liked clothes, so I try to embrace that side of it," Byrne previously told InStyle on her red carpet philosophy. "It’s incredible to work with designers who are gifted and talented—it’s really fascinating."

But what's the one thing she would never wear? "The '90s were tough because I was a teenager ... and I had some bad Doc Martens experiences," she laughs. "I can’t return to those. I can’t go back."

Sorry, guys—it looks as though Byrne will be one of the few who won't partake in the '90s comeback.

