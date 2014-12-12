Rosario Dawson Was Inspired by James Franco to Up Her Selfie Game

If there's anyone who has mastered the art of the celebrity selfie, it's James Franco, which is exactly why actress Rosario Dawson decided to take a few cues from the actor to up her social media game. The Top Five star visited Conan on Thursday where explained how she now uses Franco's selfie method to integrate important messages she wants to get across to her followers.

Last month, Dawson posted a photo of herself in her Calvins and told host Conan O'Brien that, in addition to her inspirational quotes, "I do awkward selfies." Awkward? Hardly. In fact, Dawson said this selfie was taken standing up, so if anything, it's just impressive.

Laid back Sunday... Just me and #myCalvins. @CalvinKlein #iwokeuplikethis #RevealMore A photo posted by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Nov 2, 2014 at 1:23pm PST

The actress, who looked radiant in a white dress during her Conan visit, even one-upped the usually stoic Franco by smiling in a picture she took and uploaded to her Instagram with O'Brien, his sidekick Andy Richter, and fellow guest Joel Edgerton. Hmm, looks like Franco may have to start taking some tips from her!

Sooooo cheesing with Conan O'Brien, Andy Richter and Joel Edgerton... Dang it! I left out the moon! #nexttime #TeamCoco #TopFiveMovie A photo posted by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Dec 11, 2014 at 9:03pm PST

Check out more of Rosario Dawson's selfie discussion on Conan here:

