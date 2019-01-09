Wait, Are Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker a Thing Now?

Rumors have been swirling around Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker and the two are adding fuel to the fire. E! News reports that the are-they-or-aren't-they couple of the moment was spotted taking in a performance of Dear Evan Hansen. And if that wasn't enough, after the show, Dawson took some time to get on stage and perform an original tune — the song even included the lyrics "I love you, te amo."

A source told E! News that Dawson and the New Jersey senator "appeared to be a couple."

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Goes Completely Naked to Celebrate Her 39th Birthday

After the performance, Dawson and Booker took photos with leads Taylor Trensch and Lisa Brescia. Diamond Essence White, an understudy, chronicled the entire event on Twitter, saying that she was actually too starstruck to be in the same room with the actor and politician. Dawson's daughter, Lola, and Booker's niece were there

"I know I'm being a nerd right now but Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson saw the show tonight while I was on," she wrote on Saturday night. "I had to leave the room because I got too star struck and started crying."

I know I’m being a nerd right now but Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson saw the show tonight while I was on and I had to leave the room because I got too star struck and started crying.... I’m still the same little fan girl I was before getting on Broadway😭 — Diamond Essence White💕 (@ThisIs_Essence) January 6, 2019

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Raped and Molested as a Child

It's the second time the two have been spotted together in just the last week. Page Six reports that on Thursday night, the two went to the movies.

Neither Booker nor Dawson has made any official announcement about the possible relationship. However, E! News notes that Dawson may have been hinting at it when she posted the following note on her Instagram Story: "Hope somebody comes into your life & makes you so f--king happy & doesn't disappoint & makes you realize everything happens for a reason."

If the two are an item, they'll have plenty in common. Dawson is very involved in politics. She was an outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential run. According to E! News, both Dawson and Booker spoke out yesterday after the announcement that Cyntoia Brown would be receiving clemency after 15 years in prison. If the quiet rumblings of a Booker 2020 presidential bid are true, it looks like Dawson could be on her way to being our nation's first lady.