Rosario Dawson Has a Brand New Bob!

Rosario Dawson is the newest member of the celebrity bob club, joining Beyonce, Freida Pinto, Eva Longoria, and Halle Berry in the trend! We love how the cut got an extra punk rock vibe with its graphic part, which put the star's previously shorn side on display. Dawson has long held an anything goes attitude when it comes to trying out new hairstyles, especially when it comes time to take on a new role. Her Josie and the Pussycats-era highlights back in 2001 (remember that?) had us wanting to copy her bold red streaks, and in the years since then, the star has rocked platinum blonde strands, baby bangs, and almost every of-the-moment trend in between. Though it's hard to pick a favorite Rosario beauty moment, we have to admit, her new sleek, polished bob is making a pretty strong case for that top position...

