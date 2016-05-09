Rosario Dawson Turns 37! See Her Stunning Transformation

Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! The New York City-born actress is turning 37 today and we're celebrating with a look back at her career, starting in 1995.

Dawson first burst onto the scene after her part in the 1995 film, Kids, which lead to roles in He Got Game and Side Streets. It wasn't until 2001 that Dawson scored a leading role in the major film Josie and the Pussycats, alongside Rachael Leigh Cook and Tara Reid.

It was then Dawson's career went full-steam ahead with roles in Men in Black II opposite Will Smith, The Rundown, Sin City, Rent, Clerks II, Seven Pounds and more. Up next, the star will be lending her voice as Batgirl for The Lego Batman Movie.

Aside from her acting chops, Dawson is also fine-turning her political activism, what with her work helping the Lower Eastside Girls Club and environmental causes. Following her role in 2014's César Chávez, Dawson helped bring attention to the Equitable Food Initiative, a project intent on producing healthier conditions farm workers.

Celebrate Dawson's 37th birthday by scrolling through her stunning transformation over the years.