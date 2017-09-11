Rosamund Pike Doesn't Think She Has Any Style and We're Confused 

Remember 2015, the year in which Rosamund Pike made every Best-Dressed list night after night after night?

She was busy promoting Gone Girl, and even scored a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the Oscars, where she wore one of the greatest red column gowns ever. It was Givenchy. It featured an embroidered floral design. And it made us closely watch every ensemble she magnificently put together after.

So how does she manage to look so chic? Was she born with it? Is there a way to exercise looking next to perfect? The answer, straight from Pike herself, will surprise you. The 38-year-old star and Hostiles co-stars Christian Bale and Wes Studi stopped by InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, and People's exclusive photo studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to chat about the film and yes, fashion.

The verdict: "Sometimes, I don't think I have any style at all," she said.

Yep. Rosamund Pike thinks she's not so great when it comes to her outfits. "Sometimes I think that I do OK. Is that an answer? I'm not sure. I feel much happier in character to be honest," she said. "The real answer is I come home while I'm doing a film and I spent three months knowing exactly what to wear every day."

Hostiles, her Western flick, gives us plenty of homestead-inspired looks, so now we know what she's been most comfortable in as of late.

Don't worry, Rosamund, you'd make anything look like a million bucks.